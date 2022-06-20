Ukraine will need to start debt servicing talks if war drags on - presidential adviser

KYIV, June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine will have to start discussions with creditors on external debt restructuring if the war with Russia continues for a long time, presidential economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on Monday.

He said Ukraine was grateful to its state partners and international organisations for their financial assistance, substantial part of which is grants.

"On the one hand, we receive grants from our allies, on the other hand, we continue to pay off debts that are in private hands. This is not entirely fair," Ustenko told national television. "Everyone should understand that there was a force majeure... the country cannot function as it did before the war."

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, editing by Timothy Heritage

