1 minute read
Ukraine will prove Russia's Putin is 'war criminal' - prosecutor general
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine will prove in a fair court that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a main war criminal" of the 21st century, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told Ukrainian TV.
Earlier, Ukraine said it had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.