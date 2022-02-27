Ukraine will prove Russia's Putin is 'war criminal' - prosecutor general

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova attends a news briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine will prove in a fair court that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a main war criminal" of the 21st century, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told Ukrainian TV.

Earlier, Ukraine said it had submitted an application against Russia to the International Court of Justice.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Andrew Cawthorne

