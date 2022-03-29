Ukraine will take legal action over any mistreatment of prisoners of war by its soldiers, says official

LVIV, Ukraine, March 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine checks all information concerning the treatment of prisoners of war and will take appropriate legal action if soldiers are found guilty of any violation, the deputy head of the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday.

"All information that comes is checked by the armed forces of Ukraine and, if there is violation, appropriate legal decisions will be made regarding those military personnel who violated the laws on the treatment of prisoners of war," Oleksander Kyrylenko told a televised briefing in Turkey. read more

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

