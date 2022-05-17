Ukraine working on 'further stages' of Azovstal evacuation, deputy prime minister says

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, in charge of negotiating prisoner swaps and humanitarian corridors with Russia, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, May 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working on "further stages" of the evacuation of fighters defending the Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday.

She gave no other details in a post on the Telegram messaging app but wrote: "God willing, everything will be fine."

On Monday, more than 50 wounded troops were taken from Azovstal to a hospital in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk, and more than 210 others were taken to the town of Olenivka in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatists. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.