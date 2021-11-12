Ukraine's allies are warning Russia against new military escalation, foreign minister says

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) following the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Dialogue talks at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool/File Photo

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Western allies have stepped up diplomatic efforts to warn Russia against launching a military escalation against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Friday.

"This is a political track in which certain positions are communicated with Russia and the consequences for Russia are discussed if it resorts to a new wave of aggression against our state," Kuleba said.

The Kremlin earlier dismissed a media report which suggested the United States was worried that Moscow would launch an attack on Ukraine, saying Russia did not pose a threat to anyone. read more

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams

