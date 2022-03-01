Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank

Kyrylo Shevchenko, Ukraine's Central Bank Governor, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly and banks are replenishing cash machines where possible, central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement on Tuesday.

Online banking is operating as usual, allowing non-cash transfers including to the army, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.