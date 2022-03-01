Skip to main content
Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank

Kyrylo Shevchenko, Ukraine's Central Bank Governor, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly and banks are replenishing cash machines where possible, central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement on Tuesday.

Online banking is operating as usual, allowing non-cash transfers including to the army, he said.

