Ukraine's battle fronts are shifting - interior ministry adviser

A satellite image shows an overview of damaged buildings and hospital, in downtown Izyum, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

March 31 (Reuters) - The southern city of Mariupol and a "corridor" between two eastern towns, Izyum and Volnovakha, are becoming the key battlefronts in Ukraine, an interior ministry adviser said on Thursday.

"(Russia) is withdrawing forces in the Kyiv region, but it's too early to say that the same is happening in the Chernihiv region," adviser Vadym Denysenko said.

Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down operations in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. NATO's chief said on Thursday this was a regrouping rather than a withdrawal.

Reporting Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage

