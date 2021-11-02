Ukraine's defence minister submits resignation

Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran waits before a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv, Ukraine October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine defence minister Andrii Taran has submitted a letter of resignation, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Reuters was not able to reach Taran for comment. Melnychuk gave no reason for the resignation.

Lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party had said on Monday they would nominate Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov to replace Taran as defence minister. Parliament plans to discuss a government reshuffle this week.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.