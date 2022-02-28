Ukraine's delegation has arrived at border for talks with Russia, says presidency

The venue of the forthcoming talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations is seen, in Rumyantsev-Paskevich Residence in Gomel, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the border with Belarus for talks on Monday with Russian representatives that will focus on achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

The delegation includes Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.