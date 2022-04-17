Ukraine's deputy PM says Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on evacuation convoys

A woman looks through a window as an evacuation train to Lviv prepares to depart, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

KYIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on Sunday about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas, Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Sunday.

"We have not been able to agree ... about ceasefires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she said on her Telegram account.

Vereshchuk also said that the Ukrainian authorities have asked for humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from the besieged port of Mariupol.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Toby Chopra

