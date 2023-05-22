Ukraine's Energoatom says power outage at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including its Unit No. 6, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Monday that there was a power outage at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant after a Russia-installed official said the plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply.

"Yes, we have the seventh blackout since the start of the (Russian) occupation," Energoatom told Reuters.

Yuriy Malashko, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine said that there was a fire at one of the facilities in Zaporizhzhia city due to an overload in the power system.

"Problems with electricity supply that arose in the city of Zaporizhzhia are not related to shelling," Malashko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing

