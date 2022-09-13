Ukraine's first lady to be guest of honor at EU State of Union

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska attends a meeting with members of the United States Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska will be the guest of honor at Wednesday's EU State of the Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday on Twitter.

"The courage of Ukrainian people has touched and inspired the world. Europe will stand with you every step of the way," she said.

Von der Leyen is expected to unveil a package of measures to pull down soaring energy prices in the EU during her speech on Wednesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.