Ukraine's foreign minister asks U.S. for ATACMS long-range missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he had held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken during which he requested ATACMS long-range missiles.

"In our call, @SecBlinken and I discussed further steps to broaden global support for the Peace Formula and solutions to expand grain exports," Kuleba said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I thanked the U.S. for all the assistance provided and stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities by providing ATACMS."

