Ukraine's foreign minister calls for 'severe' sanctions on Russia now

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday told other countries to impose tough sanctions on Russia immediately and to provide Ukraine with military and financial support.

"Right now, Putin is plunging Europe into its darkest time since 1939. Any government hoping to sit this out is naive. Don't repeat mistakes of the past," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.