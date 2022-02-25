Skip to main content
Ukraine's gas producer mothballs some production assets

The Shebelinka (Shebelinskoye) gas and gas liquids processing plant owned by Ukrgasvydobuvannya Public Joint Stock Company is seen in Kharkiv region, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gas producer Ukrgasvydobuvannya has mothballed a number of production facilities and evacuated its staff from them, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said in a statement on Friday.

Gas losses for this reason are currently at about 1 million cubic metres per day, it said, adding the production would be restored once the situation is stabilised.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt

