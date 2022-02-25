1 minute read
Ukraine's gas producer mothballs some production assets
MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gas producer Ukrgasvydobuvannya has mothballed a number of production facilities and evacuated its staff from them, Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said in a statement on Friday.
Gas losses for this reason are currently at about 1 million cubic metres per day, it said, adding the production would be restored once the situation is stabilised.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Chris Reese
