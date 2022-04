Ukraine's GDP may fall between 30%-50% in 2022 - Finance Minister

Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko//File Photo

April 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) may fall between 30% and 50% this year, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in televised comments on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting in Kyiv by Pavel Polityuk; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.