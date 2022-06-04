Ukraine's intelligence in communication with captured Azovstal fighters - minister

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy attends tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's intelligence services are in communication with the captured Azovstal steelworks fighters and Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said late on Friday.

Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of fighters taken into Russian custody in mid-May after being ordered to stand down. read more

"It is through them (intelligence services) that we are learning about the conditions of the detention, nutrition and the possibility of their release," Monastyrskiy said on Ukrainian television.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We all know that they will all be here, in Kyiv, and we are doing everything possible to do so."

Russia said in May that almost 2,000 Ukrainians had surrendered after making a last stand in the ruins of Mariupol, where they had held out for weeks in bunkers and tunnels beneath the vast Azovstal steelworks. read more

Kyiv wants the fighters returned in a prisoner swap. Some senior Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial. The Kremlin has said the fighters who surrendered will be treated according to international standards. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and Max Hunder in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.