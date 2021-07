Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov speaks during a news conference about the investigation of the killing of a journalist Pavel Sheremet in 2016, in Kiev, Ukraine December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov submitted a letter of resignation after more six years on the post, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

It did not disclose any reason for Avakov's decision. The resignation needs to be accepted by the parliament.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Alex Richardson

