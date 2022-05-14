Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra sweeps to victory in Eurovision
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TURIN, Italy, May 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy on Saturday with their entry "Stefania", riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory.
Sung in Ukrainian, the winning song fused rap with traditional folk music and was a tribute to band frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.
Ukraine were in fourth place based on jury voting but claimed victory with a commanding lead in viewer voting. Britain's Sam Ryder finished second.
The bookmakers had made Kalush Orchestra the clear favourite for the annual contest, which normally draws a television audience of close to 200 million, based in part on the plight of Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February.
Psiuk had said this week that he was hoping for a win to "lift the spirits" of his compatriots. It is the third time that Ukraine has won the annual competition.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.