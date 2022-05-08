Ukraine's Kuleba discusses how to unblock food exports with Blinken

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gives a statement, during a news conference with Bulgarian counterpart Teodora Genchovska (not pictured), in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

KYIV, May 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday he discussed with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken how to unblock Ukraine's food exports and ensure global food security.

Ukraine, one of the world's major grain and oilseeds, used to export most of its cereals through its Black Sea ports, which have been blocked by Russia since the start of Moscow's invasion on Feb. 24.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.