Ukraine's Kuleba says battle for Donbas will remind of World War Two

1 minute read

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - The battle for Donbas will remind of World War Two with large operations maneuvers and thousands of tanks, planes and armored vehicles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Thursday at NATO, as he called for help from allies within days.

"Either you help us now - and I'm speaking about days, not weeks - or your help will come too late, and many people will die," he told reporters.

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Daphne Psaledakis

