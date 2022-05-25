Ukraine's Kuleba says Russia trying blackmail with Black Sea blockade offer

Grain is loaded on a truck at the Mlybor flour mill facility after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Russia was trying to "blackmail" the international community by raising the possibility of an offer to unblock Black Sea ports in return for a relaxation of sanctions. read more

The Interfax news agency earlier cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying Moscow is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions.

Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alexander Smith

