Ukraine's Kyiv region towns evacuated for fifth day running, governor says
LONDON, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Frontline towns near Ukraine's capital city in the Kyiv region are being successfully evacuated for the fifth day in a row, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a televised interview on Monday.
"The ceasefire in our region is holding, albeit it is very conditional," said Kuleba, adding that occasional explosions could be heard in the distance from the place he was stationed.
Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams
