Ukraine's Mariupol says civilian evacuation under ceasefire will start at midday

A view shows a residential building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nikolay Ryabchenko

LVIV, Ukraine March 6 (Reuters) - The city council of Ukraine's Mariupol said an evacuation of some of 400,000 residents trapped by encircling Russian forces would start at 12:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Sunday under a temporary ceasefire that will last till 9:00 p.m..

A similar plan had to be abandoned on Saturday after the ceasefire was not fully observed, with both sides trading blame.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans

