Ukraine's Mariupol under heavy shelling, Kherson surrounded - officials

A view shows a residential building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nikolay Ryabchenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's south-eastern port of Mariupol was under constant shelling from Russia and unable to evacuate the injured while Kherson, on the Black Sea to the west, was completely surrounded by invading forces, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

"We are fighting, we are not ceasing to defend our motherland," Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko said live on Ukrainian TV.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.