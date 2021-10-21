Skip to main content

Europe

Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit record

1 minute read

A health worker stands near an ambulance carring a COVID-19 patient, as they wait in the queue at a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease in Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

KYIV, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record daily high of new coronavirus infections and related deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry data showed 22,415 new cases over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 20,341 on April 3.

There were also 546 new deaths, surpassing the Oct. 19 record of 538.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has increased over the past several weeks and the government last month tightened coronavirus lockdown curbs.

It also extended a state of emergency that allows authorities to impose curbs until year-end to rein in infections.

Ukraine's pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.7 million, with 62,389 deaths.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 20, 2021 · 8:09 PM UTC

Weidmann: the often lonely ECB voice against easy money

Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who on Wednesday announced his decision to stand down more than five years early, led a decade-long fight inside the European Central Bank against the easy-money policies espoused by successive ECB presidents.

Europe
Rule of law clash with Poland set to overshadow EU summit
Europe
UK inflation dip unlikely to deter Bank of England from rate hike
Europe
NATO will still seek channels with Russia despite spy dispute
Europe
Leaders tackle Poland for challenging core of European integration