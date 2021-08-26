Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ukraine's Ombudsman office attacked with a Molotov cocktail

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian police detained an unidentified man who on Thursday threw a Molotov cocktail at the door of the office of the Ombudsman for human rights in central Kyiv, the Ombudsman said.

A video, issued by a local television, shows fire engulfing the door and steps leading to the office.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies, the arsonist has already been detained. Other explosives were found. Investigative actions are underway," Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova said on Facebook.

The police have not yet commented on the incident.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

