Ukraine's ombudswoman says Russia's treatment of POWs may break Geneva Conventions

April 4 (Reuters) - Returning Ukrainian prisoners of war believe their treatment by Russia while in captivity broke the Geneva Conventions, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Monday.

She said some former prisoners had reported that they had been kept in basements, denied food and made to take off their uniforms.

The Geneva Conventions establish international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war. Russia did not immediately respond to Denisova's comments.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice,

