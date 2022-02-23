Skip to main content
Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency

1 minute read

Ukrainian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire Ukraine except for two eastern regions where it has been in place since 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Chris Reese

