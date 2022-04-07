Ukraine's PM thanks U.N. for humanitarian aid, says more assistance needed

April 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after meeting U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths in Kyiv on Thursday that his country was grateful for all the humanitarian aid it has received since Russia's invasion but needs more assistance.

"Grateful for the comprehensive humanitarian aid. Stressed the need to increase support & unite efforts to provide targeted financial assistance to Ukrainians suffering from russian aggression," he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

