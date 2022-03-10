Ukraine's president discusses conflict with British and French leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a video address in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine March 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed further British support for Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he had discussed peace talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Continued dialogue with the leaders of the UK & France. Informed about new crimes of Russia against people," he said on Twitter. He did not immediately give any further details

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

