1 minute read
Ukraine's president discusses conflict with British and French leaders
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine March 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had discussed further British support for Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he had discussed peace talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Continued dialogue with the leaders of the UK & France. Informed about new crimes of Russia against people," he said on Twitter. He did not immediately give any further details
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.