Ukraine's president says he discussed need for financial support with IMF's Georgieva
KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had discussed the need for financial support for Ukraine's economy with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
"The IMF is our important partner. We look forward to further fruitful joint work in maintaining financial stability of Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage
