Ukraine's president says he discussed need for financial support with IMF's Georgieva

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had discussed the need for financial support for Ukraine's economy with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The IMF is our important partner. We look forward to further fruitful joint work in maintaining financial stability of Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alexander Winning

