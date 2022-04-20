Ukraine's president says he has not seen document Kremlin says it sent Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gestures during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

April 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not seen or heard about a document that the Kremlin said it had sent to Ukraine in connection with peace talks.

Earlier Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was waiting for a response after it had handed a document to the Ukrainian side.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

