Ukraine's president says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits people who were injured while fleeing from Kyiv's outskirts as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine would never bow to ultimatums from Russia and cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol or Kharkiv would not accept Russian occupation.

"We have an ultimatum with points in it. 'Follow it and then we will end the war'," Zelenskiy said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne. "Ukraine cannot fulfill the ultimatum."

