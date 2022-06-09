1 minute read
Ukraine's president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports
KYIV, June 9 (Reuters) - Millions of people could starve because of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
Warning that the world was on the brink of a "terrible food crisis", he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: "Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues." read more
Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
