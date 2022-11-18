Ukraine's president tells Erdogan: Kyiv remains guarantor of food security















KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed security and energy cooperation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, and assured him that Ukraine would remain a guarantor of global food security.

"In a phone call with President @RTErdogan we praised the extension of the grain deal," he wrote on Twitter following the extension of a deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export agricultural products from Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.

"I thanked (him) for supporting our #GrainfromUkraine initiative and assured (him) that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. Security and energy cooperation were also discussed.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











