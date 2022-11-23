Ukraine's president welcomes EU Parliament designation of Russia as 'terrorism sponsor'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision by the European Parliament on Wednesday to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

