Ukraine's president welcomes EU Parliament designation of Russia as 'terrorism sponsor'















KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision by the European Parliament on Wednesday to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

"Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











