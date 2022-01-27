Ukraine's president welcomes talks with Russia as path to peace: statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint statement with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (not seen) in Kyiv, Ukraine January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed four-way talks with Russia, France and Germany as meaningful and a step towards peace, a statement by his office said on Thursday.

"The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful talks for two weeks in Berlin," it said.

