Ukraine's president welcomes talks with Russia as path to peace: statement
KYIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed four-way talks with Russia, France and Germany as meaningful and a step towards peace, a statement by his office said on Thursday.
"The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful talks for two weeks in Berlin," it said.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Matthias Williams
