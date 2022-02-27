Ukraine's President Zelenskiy says will use every opportunity to secure peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the nation after a meeting of the Security and Defense Council after Russia's decision to formally recognize two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 22, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he needed to use every opportunity to secure peace, as Ukraine was due to meet with Russia for peace talks.

"I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as President, tried to stop the war, when there was even a small, but still a chance," Zelenskiy said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Alexander Smith

