Ukraine's President Zelenskiy says will use every opportunity to secure peace
Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he needed to use every opportunity to secure peace, as Ukraine was due to meet with Russia for peace talks.
"I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as President, tried to stop the war, when there was even a small, but still a chance," Zelenskiy said.
