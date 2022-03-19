1 minute read
Ukraine's prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine
LVIV, March 19 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine.
It also said on Telegram that 140 children had been wounded.
Reuters could not immediately verify the information.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by David Clarke
