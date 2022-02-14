Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace

Passengers board a Ukraine International Airlines plane during a tour to the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine International Airlines, the country's biggest carrier, said on Monday it had received official notification from insurers terminating cover of aircraft for its flights in Ukrainian airspace, amid escalating tension with Russia.

"UIA is making efforts and is constantly negotiating with insurance companies, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the state aviation administration and hopes for mutual understanding," it said in the statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Wriiting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Susan Fenton

