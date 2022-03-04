Ukraine's U.N. ambassador to Russia: stop gaslighting on power plant

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations accused Russia on Friday of lying about its takeover of the country's biggest nuclear power plant and warned that thousands of people living nearby would be endangered if operations there are disturbed.

"Thousands of people, including civilians, who are currently unable to evacuate the area near the plant due to ongoing shelling and fighting, would be affected," Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

