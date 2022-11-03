Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from grid















KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said on Thursday.

The power plant has 15 days' worth of fuel to run the generators, Energoatom said. The plant's blocks 5 and 6 are being switched into cold state, it said.

(This story has been refiled to correct spelling of power plant in headline and first paragraph.)

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue











