Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks U.N. chief for help saving people in Azovstal steel works

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a session of a parliament where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses Ukrainian lawmakers via videolink, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

May 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help saving people trapped in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.

"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

