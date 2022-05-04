1 minute read
Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks U.N. chief for help saving people in Azovstal steel works
May 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help saving people trapped in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.
"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," the statement quoted Zelenskiy as saying.
Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler
