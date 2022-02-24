Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on citizens to fight, promises weapons

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. read more

Zelenskiy urged Russians to come out and protest against the war.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Matthias Williams; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.