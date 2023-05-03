Ukraine's Zelenskiy to come to Berlin on May 13 - Tagesspiegel















BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to travel to Berlin on May 13, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported on Wednesday, citing police.

According to the report, the Ukrainian leader will be received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with military honours on May 14 before flying to Aachen later in the day to receive the 2023 Charlemagne Prize.

German police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A government spokesperson declined to confirm the visit, saying only that Scholz's appointments were announced every Friday for the following week.

Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Maria Sheahan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.