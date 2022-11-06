Ukraine's Zelenskiy discusses financial aid, Iran sanctions with EU's von der Leyen
KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday to discuss macro-financial aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Iran, Zelenskiy said.
"Noted the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security. Discussed increasing sanctions & opposing actions of Iran, which supports aggression," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.