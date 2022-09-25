Ukraine's Zelenskiy: fierce battles along frontline, with some 'positive results'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LVIV, Ukraine, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with "positive results" for Kyiv.

"This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"We have positive results in several directions."

Reporting in Lviv by Nick Starkov; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis

