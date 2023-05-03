Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Finland to meet with Nordic leaders















HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Finland on Wednesday for meetings with Nordic leaders to discuss the war with Russia and European relations, the governments of several countries in the region said.

"The theme of the summit is Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the Nordic countries' continued support for Ukraine, Ukraine's relationship with the EU and NATO, and Ukraine's initiative for a just peace," the Swedish government said in a statement.

Zelenskiy will meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as well as the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, according to statements by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian governments.

Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik











