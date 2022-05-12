Ukraine's Zelenskiy lauds Finnish readiness to apply to join NATO

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, May 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded Finland's readiness to apply to join the NATO military alliance in a phone call with Finland's president on Thursday, Zelenskiy said.

"We also discussed Ukraine's European integration. And - defense interaction," he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

